EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Whitehouse Post - US
Editors
Chicago, USA
http://www.whitehousepost.com/
kristin@whitehousepost.com
1 312 822 0888
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Zoe Saldaña Celebrates Life’s Joie de Vivre in GREY GOOSE's Campaign
13/06/2025
UroLift’s Prostate Monster Helps Men Keep Their Flow
13/06/2025
Lexus Reimagines Luxury for the Emotionally Intelligent Driver
14/04/2025
Total Wireless Encourages Your Ambition to Thrive with Bold Campaign
20/03/2025
Deutsch on Bringing Kieran Culkin as a Beluga Whale to the Super Bowl
10/02/2025
Kieran Culkin Stars as a Genius Beluga Whale in NerdWallet’s Super Bowl 2025 Ad
06/02/2025
Hims & Hers Addresses US Obesity Epidemic in Super Bowl Debut
28/01/2025
PEMCO Encourages You Not to Take Risks “For the Love of Prevention”
24/01/2025
Optimum Nutrition and Basketball Star Cameron Brink Celebrate Women Athletes
22/01/2025
Leslie David Baker Unleashes the Fun for McCain Foods' TAST!EZ Appetizers
17/12/2024
Meet 7 Up-and-Coming Editors in the US
15/11/2024
Finely Sliced: Why Editing Is a Game of Ping Pong for Nick O’Neill
28/10/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1