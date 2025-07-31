Golfer Georgia Hall Meets Her Moment in AIG Women's Open Film

​Berlin Cameron and AIG have launched 'Meet the Moment' advertising campaign in support of the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, which is being held at the #1 Golf Club in Wales, Royal Porthcawl. In AIG's seventh year as the title sponsor of the AIG Women's Open, the goal was to produce a multi-platform advertising campaign that builds on the momentum of AIG's Investor Day and impressive business turnaround, highlights AIG’s refreshed Purpose and Values, and continues to amplify their 'Forward We Go' ethos.



This campaign demonstrates how AIG as a company, along with Georgia Hall (the 2018 Women’s Open Champion and AIG’s Global Ambassador), continue to showcase that they have the resilience to withstand setbacks, turn complexity into opportunity, Meet the Moment, and shape the future.



At AIG, the commitment to the AIG Women’s Open goes far beyond sponsorship; it's about investing in the future of women's sport. AIG has proudly championed significant prize money increases, elevated the player experience, and brought this championship to the world's most iconic courses.

This year's creative campaign is a vibrant testament to that dedication, celebrating the power, precision, and passion of these athletes. During their seven years as title sponsor, AIG has been instrumental in meeting and exceeding the moment for women’s golf, and they continue to drive its unparalleled growth.

​Jen DaSilva, president, at Berlin Cameron said, “Our partnership with AIG on the Women's Open has always been about more than just a sponsorship; it's about crafting a narrative that inspires. This year's campaign is designed to powerfully affirm AIG's role as a visionary supporter of women – from the elite athletic stage to leadership in business and society. It meticulously reinforces their profound, sustained investment in women's golf since 2019, celebrating its rich history while boldly looking to its future. Berlin Cameron is immensely proud to have been AIG's strategic and creative partner from day one, helping them articulate this powerful commitment and truly 'Meet the Moment' with impact.”



​Ed Dandridge, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, AIG said, “This week, the AIG Women's Open truly 'Meets the Moment.' Our seven-year investment has created an unmatched global platform for exceptional golf. We're incredibly proud to host Wales' largest female sporting event in history at Royal Porthcawl, inspiring a new generation.”



As the proud title sponsor of the AIG Women’s Open since 2019, AIG is committed to supporting women in sports, business and society. The TV commercials are a portrait of what it means to rise to the challenge and Meet the Moment. Because AIG knows the greater the challenge, the greater the reward.



The campaign features AIG's Global Ambassador, Georgia Hall in some of the broadcast spots as they have had an ongoing partnership since 2021.

