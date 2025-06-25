EDITION
We Are Social U.S.
Advertising Agency
New York, USA
https://wearesocial.com/us/
usmedia@wearesocial.com
+1 646-661-2128
We Are Social Names Jas Dhami General Manager, New York
12/06/2025
HELO Joins We Are Social to Elevate Creative Tech and AI Capabilities via Narrative
22/04/2025
17 Ad Execs Predict Super Bowl Marketing Trends
28/01/2025
We Are Social Appoints Rebecca Coleman as North America CEO
21/01/2025
We Are Social US Promotes Matt Walker to Executive Creative Director
09/09/2024
We Are Social US Joins Forces with Valerie Moizel’s The Woo
08/05/2024
We Are Social US Boosts Leadership Team
15/09/2023
New Patronage: Entering a New Era of Entrepreneurship - From Creator Endorsement to Creative Control
01/09/2023
Kajal Directs Rapper Coi Leray and Women’s Soccer Star Trinity Rodman in 'Get Loud'
29/06/2023
Going Viral: Meet Advertising’s Rising Stars of Social Media
03/05/2023
High Five: Socials That Pack a Punch
20/04/2022
