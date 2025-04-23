EDITION
THE LINE
Animation
London, UK
https://www.thelinestudio.com
info@thelinestudio.com
+44 (0)20 30020224
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
THE LINE and Riot Games Bring Spirit Blossom Festival to Life in League of Legends Music Video
16/04/2025
Channel 4 Captures the Timeless Struggle of Temptation for Return of Tempting Fortune
03/03/2025
THE LINE Kicks off 2025 with New Executive Producer and Head of Animation
03/02/2025
Characters Face off Against an Infestation in Cinematic Warframe: 1999 Short
06/12/2024
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
The Line Launches New Brand Identity
09/10/2024
The Line Teams up with MullenLowe for Third Instalment of Acura’s Chiaki Journey
16/08/2024
The Line to Produce Warframe: 1999 Animated Short
22/07/2024
The Line Appoints MD for Commercials and Branded Content, and The Line Originals
17/07/2024
