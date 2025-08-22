senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

THE LINE Unveils Prototype Trailer for Original Rogue-like Adventure Game, Cargo

22/08/2025
65
Share
Cargo follows an unlikely pair of smugglers as they race across Europe’s backroads in a high-stakes, genre-bending car chase

THE LINE has revealed the trailer and prototype for Cargo, an original rogue-like adventure game set in the sweeping landscapes of mid-century Europe.

First teased in an exclusive SHOTS Magazine interview with director Antoine Perez (Riot Games: Here, Tomorrow), Cargo follows an unlikely pair of smugglers as they race across Europe’s backroads in a high-stakes, genre-bending car chase.

Games have been central to THE LINE’s creative identity since the studio’s viral 8-bit hit Red Carpet Rampage, which captured global attention from The Tonight Show to YouTube giant PewDiePie (110M subscribers). Building on that momentum, THE LINE has gone on to collaborate with industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment and Riot Games, delivering acclaimed cinematics, music videos, and interactive campaigns.

The reveal of Cargo is part of THE LINE’s Summer of Games initiative, a studio-wide campaign showcasing unseen projects, behind-the-scenes insights, and the team’s deep connection to gaming culture. The campaign highlights the studio’s work across both major brand collaborations and their own original IP development, reinforcing its reputation for innovation in animation, world building, and interactive storytelling.

“We move fluidly between styles and formats because every story demands its own approach,” said James Duveen, MD of Entertainment at THE LINE. “Our experiments in storytelling and technology allow us to bring fresh, tested ideas to client projects while continuing to explore new creative ground with our own IP.”

The campaign will run throughout the summer, with audiences invited to explore new content across THE LINE’s social channels and newsletter.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from THE LINE
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from THE LINE
Cargo
Antoine Perez
22/08/2025
Tempting Fortune
Channel 4
03/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1