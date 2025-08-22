THE LINE Unveils Prototype Trailer for Original Rogue-like Adventure Game, Cargo

​THE LINE has revealed the trailer and prototype for Cargo, an original rogue-like adventure game set in the sweeping landscapes of mid-century Europe.



First teased in an exclusive SHOTS Magazine interview with director Antoine Perez (Riot Games: Here, Tomorrow), Cargo follows an unlikely pair of smugglers as they race across Europe’s backroads in a high-stakes, genre-bending car chase.



Games have been central to THE LINE’s creative identity since the studio’s viral 8-bit hit Red Carpet Rampage, which captured global attention from The Tonight Show to YouTube giant PewDiePie (110M subscribers). Building on that momentum, THE LINE has gone on to collaborate with industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment and Riot Games, delivering acclaimed cinematics, music videos, and interactive campaigns.

The reveal of Cargo is part of THE LINE’s Summer of Games initiative, a studio-wide campaign showcasing unseen projects, behind-the-scenes insights, and the team’s deep connection to gaming culture. The campaign highlights the studio’s work across both major brand collaborations and their own original IP development, reinforcing its reputation for innovation in animation, world building, and interactive storytelling.

“We move fluidly between styles and formats because every story demands its own approach,” said James Duveen, MD of Entertainment at THE LINE. “Our experiments in storytelling and technology allow us to bring fresh, tested ideas to client projects while continuing to explore new creative ground with our own IP.”



The campaign will run throughout the summer, with audiences invited to explore new content across THE LINE’s social channels and newsletter.

