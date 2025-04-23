EDITION
Supermassive
Advertising Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://www.supermassivestudio.com
Cannes Lions 2025: AUNZ Winners
16/06/2025
FINCH, Supermassive, DDB Melbourne Represent Australia On Cannes Titanium and Innovation Shortlists
04/06/2025
AUNZ Wins Big at D&AD 2025 With Bold, Purpose-Led Work
23/05/2025
How Naked Wines Found the Balance Between Parody and "Creating a Moment"
06/05/2025
This Campaign Wants Great Barrier Reef to Become First Non-Human Recipient of UN Lifetime Achievement Award
04/05/2025
Indies Are Busting Myth That Bigger is Better: Headcount “Makes An Agency Fat, Not Big”
28/04/2025
Laura Aldington and Jon Austin Join Client Boards to Get Closer to Marketers
14/11/2024
Three CEOs Are Ending “The Year of Shrinking Budgets” by Helping Clients Outsmart, Not Outspend
07/10/2024
Supermassive Celebrates Their First Birthday With LBB
02/07/2024
My Biggest Lesson: Jon Austin
11/06/2024
Love Our Work: Jon Austin on the Warmth That Sits at the Heart of BMEOF’s Newest Campaign
11/06/2024
Creativity Unmasked: An Open Conversation Around Neurodiverse Brains and Creativity
17/04/2024
