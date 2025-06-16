senckađ
Cannes Lions 2025: AUNZ Winners

16/06/2025
LBB's Tom Loudon tracks all the 2025 Australian and New Zealand Cannes Lion winners

Day 1 Monday: Motion Sickness Wins Grand Prix, as DDB Claims Three Lions

Australian and New Zealand agencies were among the winners on the first night at Cannes, with Motion Sickness and FINCH sharing the Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good.

The winning spot 'The Best Place in the World to Have Herpes' for the NZ Herpes Foundation featured a first-of-its-kind ‘Herpes Destigmatisation Course’, a global ranking system underpinned by live data and humour.

The campaign took an unusual approach to reducing herpes stigma, framing it as a key to restoring New Zealand’s national pride. 

Jury President David Ohana, United Nations Foundation CMO, said the winner used “unabashed” humour to tackle stigmatisation.

“Forget doom and gloom, there’s enough of that already to go around,” David said.

“Our 2025 awardee took a taboo topic and turned it on its head – showing that with a great strategy, a big, bold, crazy idea ( I can only imagine the pitch), and humour for days, that anything is possible."

DDB offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland also all took home Lions, along with Ogilvy Sydney and New Zealand agency, Assembly.


Cannes Lions 2025 Health & Wellness Winners

Grand Prix For Good and Gold Lion – The Best Place in the World to Have Herpes

Motion Sickness, FINCH, and NZ Herpes Foundation

Bronze Lion – Diary of a Head Injury

Assembly, The Tuesday Club, and Headway


Bronze Lion – The University of Dyslexic Thinking

DDB Melbourne and Dyslexia x Virgin


Cannes Lions 2025 Outdoor Winners

Silver Lion – Meet Me At The Coke Sign

Ogilvy Sydney and Coca-Cola

Bronze Lions – Awkboards

FCB New Zealand and Life Pharmacy

Bronze Lion – Worst Children's Library

DDB New Zealand and Samsung


Cannes Lions 2025 Audio and Radio Winners

Bronze Lion – Roobadge

DDB Sydney and Volkswagen

