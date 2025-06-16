Cannes Lions 2025: AUNZ Winners

Australian and New Zealand agencies were among the winners on the first night at Cannes, with Motion Sickness and FINCH sharing the Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good.
The winning spot 'The Best Place in the World to Have Herpes' for the NZ Herpes Foundation featured a first-of-its-kind ‘Herpes Destigmatisation Course’, a global ranking system underpinned by live data and humour.
The campaign took an unusual approach to reducing herpes stigma, framing it as a key to restoring New Zealand’s national pride.
Jury President David Ohana, United Nations Foundation CMO, said the winner used “unabashed” humour to tackle stigmatisation.
“Forget doom and gloom, there’s enough of that already to go around,” David said.
“Our 2025 awardee took a taboo topic and turned it on its head – showing that with a great strategy, a big, bold, crazy idea ( I can only imagine the pitch), and humour for days, that anything is possible."
DDB offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland also all took home Lions, along with Ogilvy Sydney and New Zealand agency, Assembly.