AUNZ Wins Big at D&AD 2025 With Bold, Purpose-Led Work

Nearly 30 Australian and New Zealand campaigns were honoured as part of the 63rd D&AD Awards Ceremony in London overnight, including one Yellow Pencil and four Graphite Pencils.
As jurors emphasised the importance of the commercial viability of creative work, 26 awards went to Australian spots, while 13 went to New Zealand work -- including a Yellow Pencil to The Tuesday Club for ‘DOAHI’ for Animation / Mixed Media.
The campaign for AUT Traumatic Brain Injury Network and the Brain Injury Association explores a crash victim’s journey to confronting the heartbreak, trauma, and confusion of a concussion.
Colenso BBDO’s ‘Adoptable’ for Mars Petcare also won a Graphite Pencil among three awards, and Motion Sickness’ ‘Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes’ won three Pencils.
Australian agency Supermassive and production company FINCH both won pencils for the 36 Months initiative, while Bear Meet’s Eagle on Fire’s ‘Better on a Better Mobile Network’ for Telstra won two Pencils, with production company Revolver.
Revolver’s work on Channel 4 campaign ‘Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?’
was also recognised with a Yellow Pencil for Art Direction - Film.
Australian toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap won a Graphite Pencil for Illustration for its ‘The Gnome on the Throne Limited Edition’ designs.
Australian Winners
Yellow Pencils:
- Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Art Direction / Film
Graphite Pencils:
- Other Matter – Non-Vinyl Signage Film: Product Design / Material Innovation
- Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Editing / Short Form
- Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Direction / Short Form
- Universal Favourite – The Dinner Ladies: Brand Voice
- Who Gives a Crap – The Gnome on the Throne Limited Edition: Illustration / Packaging
Wood Pencils:
- Bear Meets Eagle on Fire – Better on a Better Mobile Network: Direction / 15 Seconds and Under
- Bear Meets Eagle on Fire – Better on a Better Mobile Network: Film / TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns
- Clemenger BBDO – Packed Full of History: Packaging Design / Promotional
- Clemenger BBDO – Packed Full of History: Creator Content / Brand Storytelling
- Denomination – Cape Hauy: Packaging Design / Luxury
- Droga5 Australia – The Comments Section: Writing for Advertising / Film
- Evi-O.Studio – My City is Yours: Book Design / Exhibition
- FINCH – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Entertainment / Scripted Short Form
- FINCH – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Writing for Advertising / Integrated
- FINCH – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Writing for Design / Digital
- FINCH – 36 Months: Impact / Initiative
- Foreign Friends – Foreign Friends: Illustration / Packaging
- Howatson+Company – Regenerated: Type Design & Lettering / Variable Font
- It’s Friday – Hey Drake, This Yours?: PR / Reactive Response
- It’s Friday – Hey Drake, This Yours?: Digital Marketing / Tactical
- TBWA\ Melbourne – Welcome to Melbourne: Media / Press & Outdoor
- Ministry for Communication & the Arts – Time to Live: Health & Wellbeing / Experiential
- Ministry for Communication & the Arts – Time to Live: Experiential: Activation & Participation / Creative Use of Budget
- Never Sit Still – Node Fest 2024 Titles: Animation / Motion Design
- Ogilvy ANZ and The Glue Society – The Spot: Pharma / Direct
- Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Sound Design & Use of Music / Sound Design
- Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Film / TV/VOD Commercials 16 - 180 Seconds
- Supermassive – 36 Months: PR / Public Affairs
New Zealand Winners
Yellow Pencils:
- The Tuesday Club and Assembly – DOAHI: Animation / Mixed Media
Graphite Pencils:
- Colenso BBDO – Adoptable: Direct / Press & Outdoor
Wood Pencils:
- DDB Group Aotearoa – Certified Toasters: Commerce / Acquisition & Retention
- DDB Group Aotearoa – Certified Toasters: Commerce / Brand Partnership
- DDB Group Aotearoa – Certified Toasters: Media / Collaboration
- Colenso BBDO – Adoptable: Digital Marketing / Use of Emerging Technology
- Colenso BBDO – Adoptable: Direct / Use of Emerging Technology
- MJMA Architecture & Design, Haumi, and Warren and Mahoney Architects – HIWA Recreation Centre Cultural Overlay: Graphic Design / Environmental
- Motion Sickness – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Writing for Design / Digital
- Motion Sickness – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Entertainment / Scripted Short Form
- Motion Sickness – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Writing for Advertising / Integrated
- The Tuesday Club and Assembly – DOAHI: Casting / Voice