AUNZ Wins Big at D&AD 2025 With Bold, Purpose-Led Work

Nearly 30 Australian and New Zealand campaigns were honoured as part of the 63rd D&AD Awards Ceremony in London overnight, including one Yellow Pencil and four Graphite Pencils.

As jurors emphasised the importance of the commercial viability of creative work, 26 awards went to Australian spots, while 13 went to New Zealand work -- including a Yellow Pencil to The Tuesday Club for ‘DOAHI’ for Animation / Mixed Media.

The campaign for AUT Traumatic Brain Injury Network and the Brain Injury Association explores a crash victim’s journey to confronting the heartbreak, trauma, and confusion of a concussion.

Colenso BBDO’s ‘Adoptable’ for Mars Petcare also won a Graphite Pencil among three awards, and Motion Sickness’ ‘Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes’ won three Pencils.

Australian agency Supermassive and production company FINCH both won pencils for the 36 Months initiative, while Bear Meet’s Eagle on Fire’s ‘Better on a Better Mobile Network’ for Telstra won two Pencils, with production company Revolver.

Revolver’s work on Channel 4 campaign ‘Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?’

was also recognised with a Yellow Pencil for Art Direction - Film.

Australian toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap won a Graphite Pencil for Illustration for its ‘The Gnome on the Throne Limited Edition’ designs.

Australian Winners

Yellow Pencils:

Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Art Direction / Film

Graphite Pencils:

Other Matter – Non-Vinyl Signage Film: Product Design / Material Innovation

Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Editing / Short Form

Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Direction / Short Form

Universal Favourite – The Dinner Ladies: Brand Voice

Who Gives a Crap – The Gnome on the Throne Limited Edition: Illustration / Packaging

Wood Pencils:

Bear Meets Eagle on Fire – Better on a Better Mobile Network: Direction / 15 Seconds and Under

Bear Meets Eagle on Fire – Better on a Better Mobile Network: Film / TV/VOD Commercial Campaigns

Clemenger BBDO – Packed Full of History: Packaging Design / Promotional

Clemenger BBDO – Packed Full of History: Creator Content / Brand Storytelling

Denomination – Cape Hauy: Packaging Design / Luxury

Droga5 Australia – The Comments Section: Writing for Advertising / Film

Evi-O.Studio – My City is Yours: Book Design / Exhibition

FINCH – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Entertainment / Scripted Short Form

FINCH – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Writing for Advertising / Integrated

FINCH – Make New Zealand the Best Place in the World to Have Herpes: Writing for Design / Digital

FINCH – 36 Months: Impact / Initiative

Foreign Friends – Foreign Friends: Illustration / Packaging

Howatson+Company – Regenerated: Type Design & Lettering / Variable Font

It’s Friday – Hey Drake, This Yours?: PR / Reactive Response

It’s Friday – Hey Drake, This Yours?: Digital Marketing / Tactical

TBWA\ Melbourne – Welcome to Melbourne: Media / Press & Outdoor

Ministry for Communication & the Arts – Time to Live: Health & Wellbeing / Experiential

Ministry for Communication & the Arts – Time to Live: Experiential: Activation & Participation / Creative Use of Budget

Never Sit Still – Node Fest 2024 Titles: Animation / Motion Design

Ogilvy ANZ and The Glue Society – The Spot: Pharma / Direct

Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Sound Design & Use of Music / Sound Design

Revolver – Paris Paralympics 2024: Considering What?: Film / TV/VOD Commercials 16 - 180 Seconds

Supermassive – 36 Months: PR / Public Affairs





New Zealand Winners

Yellow Pencils:

The Tuesday Club and Assembly – DOAHI: Animation / Mixed Media

Graphite Pencils:

Colenso BBDO – Adoptable: Direct / Press & Outdoor

Wood Pencils: