FINCH, Supermassive, DDB Melbourne Represent Australia On Cannes Titanium and Innovation Shortlists

FINCH and Supermassive's ‘36 Months’ campaign has been shortlisted for The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions prize at Cannes Lion 2025. The pinnacle of the Cannes Lions festival, the award is looking for work that will “break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work.”

Launched in May 2024, ‘36 Months’ is a social change initiative that resulted in legislation to raise the minimum age Australian teenagers can sign up for social media accounts.

Pioneered by Nova radio presenter Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, and Rob Galluzzo, founder of production company FINCH, the initiative wants to see the age raised from 13 to 16, giving kids 36 months of childhood back.

This year 18 out of the 187 entries made the Titanium shortlist. Joining ‘36 Months’ on the shortlist are:

The full list of Titanium nominees can be found here.

DDB Mebourne, meanwhile, made the Innovation shortlist for DyslexicU, The University Of Dyslexic Thinking.

Fronted by Sir Richard Branson, the project was two years in the making. When it launched in October, it earned a mention on Saturday Night Live, over 30,000 registrations within the first 24 hours, and coverage in more than 150 news outlets, including the BBC, NBC, FOX, and the Times.

The full list of Innovation nominees can be found here.