FINCH, Supermassive, DDB Melbourne Represent Australia On Cannes Titanium and Innovation Shortlists

FINCH and Supermassive's ‘36 Months’ campaign has been shortlisted for The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions prize at Cannes Lion 2025. The pinnacle of the Cannes Lions festival, the award is looking for work that will “break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work.”
Launched in May 2024, ‘36 Months’ is a social change initiative that resulted in legislation to raise the minimum age Australian teenagers can sign up for social media accounts.
Pioneered by Nova radio presenter Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, and Rob Galluzzo, founder of production company FINCH, the initiative wants to see the age raised from 13 to 16, giving kids 36 months of childhood back.
This year 18 out of the 187 entries made the Titanium shortlist. Joining ‘36 Months’ on the shortlist are:
- Price Packs – Penny, Serviceplan
- Camdom – Billy Boy, Innocean Berlin
- The Flame That Wasn't A Flame – EDF, BETC
- E.L.F. Beauty "So Many Dicks" – E.L.F. Beauty, E.L.F. Cosmetics
- Axa - Three Words – Axa, Publicis Conseil
- Orange - Safer Phone – Orange, Publicis Conseil
- Pub Succession – Heineken, LePub
- Lucky Yatra – Indian Railways, FCB India
- Minefield Honey: Harvesting Hope – Kernel, Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Ukraine, Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine
- The Final Copy Of Ilon Specht – L'Oreal, McCann
- Sphere – Sphere Entertainment, Sphere Studios
- Caption With Intention – Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences - Rakish - Chicago Hearing Society, FCB Chicago
- Pedigree Caramelo – Pedigree, AlmapBBDO
- Life Donor Card – Mastercard, MRM Germany
- Vaseline Verified – Unilever, Ogilvy
- Breastmilk Money – Herconomy, Serviceplan
- The Athletes Code – Powerade, Ogilvy
The full list of Titanium nominees can be found here.
DDB Mebourne, meanwhile, made the Innovation shortlist for DyslexicU, The University Of Dyslexic Thinking.
Fronted by Sir Richard Branson, the project was two years in the making. When it launched in October, it earned a mention on Saturday Night Live, over 30,000 registrations within the first 24 hours, and coverage in more than 150 news outlets, including the BBC, NBC, FOX, and the Times.
For 2025, 26 out of 229 entries made the Innovation shortlist. Joining DDB Melbourne are:
- Interface Of Humanity Powered By Ntt – Ntt Human Informatics Laboratories, Japan, Dentsu Creative London / Dentsu Inc. Tokyo / Dentsu X Vienna / Platinum Tokyo / Putz & Stingl Event, Public Relations & Werbung Modling
- Baby Minder – Eurofarma, United States,
- Self-Packing Cheese – Nestlé, Colombia,
- Drops Of Hope – Kimberly Clark, United States, Weber Shandwick Chicago
- Fixables – Philips, Netherlands / Italy,
- Creamotherapy – My Doctors Recipe, United Kingdom,
- Airpods Pro 2 Hearing Aid Feature – Apple, United States,
- Living Fabric – Universidad De Los Andes & Atratus, Colombia,
- Painvisible – Aritium, Spain / United States,
- Philips Grow – Philips, Netherlands,
- Caption With Intention – Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences - Rakish - Chicago Hearing Society, United States,
- Darty - Long Lasting Passport – Darty, France,
- Wildfire Watchtowers – Rogers, Canada,
- Sounds Right, Museum For The United Nations – Un Live, Spotify, Denmark, Ld Communications London / No. 29 Communications New York / The World We Want London
- Streetnav – Streetco, France,
- Beer Retirement Account – Poker Beer, Colombia
- Renault - Cars To Work – Renault, France,
- Breastmilk Money – Herconomy, Germany, Tulom Sao Paulo
- Sphere – Sphere Entertainment, United States, Sphere Entertainment Burbank
- Introducing Immersive On Apple Vision Pro – Apple, United States,
The full list of Innovation nominees can be found here.