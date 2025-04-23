EDITION
Rumble Studios
Music & Sound
Sydney, Australia
http://www.rumblestudios.tv/
producer@rumblestudios.tv
+61 2 8394 9335
38
TH
All TIME
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Work of the Week: 27/06/25
27/06/2025
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Entertainment, Gaming, Music, Sport, Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft and Industry Craft
18/06/2025
Colin the Cuckoo Crashes Telstra’s 'App O’Clock' with Sarcastic Charm
12/06/2025
Singing Crumpet Urges, 'Make Every Bite Golden', in Musical Spot
11/06/2025
My First Year In Advertising: Music Company Edition
11/06/2025
ABEL Helps MILKRUN 'Milk It' With Magic Cow Campaign
06/05/2025
Uber Eats Serves Up Democracy Sausages for Election Day
29/04/2025
SICKDOGWOLFMAN Makes Health Insurance More "Humany" for Health Partners
29/04/2025
Travelling Shoemaker Stars in “Rural Australian Fairytale” For Telstra
07/04/2025
Origin Flips the Switch From Usual to Useful with New Platform
02/04/2025
Droga5, Revolver and Rumble Studios Top AUNZ Rankings on League Table of Creativity 2024
26/03/2025
Bear Meets Eagle On Fire Revives Bankwest With New Platform, 'Just Enough Bank'
23/03/2025
