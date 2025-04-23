EDITION
Publicis Groupe Canada
Advertising Agency
Toronto, Canada
https://www.publicisgroupe.com
inquiriestoronto@publicisna.com
+1 (416) 925 7733
Astro Celebrates 50+ Years of Yogurt and What It Means to Be ‘So Canadian’
23/06/2025
Leading Change Through Design: The Evolution of Publicis Toronto’s Visual Identity
10/03/2025
Celebrating VivaTech’s 2025 Country of the Year: Canada
10/02/2025
Ipsos Reveals Canada's Most Influential Brands of 2024
05/02/2025
Publicis Media Canada Promotes New Leaders Across Starcom, Spark Foundry and Data Teams
15/01/2025
Heineken's Route 0.0 Is Back to Gives Toronto Residents a New Route to a Night Out
08/01/2025
AI’s Impact on Advertising: 2025 Predictions
07/01/2025
Did AI Change Creativity in 2024?
24/12/2024
Heineken Canada Gives the Gift of the First Sip with Christmas Wrapping Bar
13/12/2024
Birra Moretti Revives Sunday Dinner Traditions with The Nonna Supper Club
04/10/2024
Nutella Amps Up Adventure in Across Canada Campaign
10/09/2024
Canadians Enjoy the Ultimate Stress-Free Day Off with Strongbow
14/08/2024
