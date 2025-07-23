POV Film and Publicis Groupe Canada Launch Advertising Training Programme

If the only constant in life is change, Publicis Groupe Canada and POV Film are fully embracing it with a new programme that nurtures, invests and builds opportunities that lean into the lived and human experience at the heart of diversity and inclusion. Together the two organisations have teamed up to launch the Advertising Training Program (ATP): a free, first-of-its-kind initiative designed to equip BIPOC creatives in the Toronto area with the tools, experience, and connections they need to thrive in the advertising, media, and communications industry. Afterall, Advertising, Media and Communications to Canadians should be as diverse as the communities it represents – but it’s not - yet.

ATP is opening doors for the next generation of talent.

BIPOC professionals remain significantly underrepresented in advertising, media, and communications. The collaboration between POV Film and Publicis Groupe Canada on the ATP is a bold response to bridge this gap.

“We’ve sought feedback and had long discussions with many BIPOC creatives who are trying to gain a foothold in this industry to learn what the barriers of access are for them and to find meaningful ways to address them,” said Biju Pappachan, executive director, POV Film. “By taking the time to understand their experiences, we can develop a better solution that is tailored to their unique needs.”

Partnered for three years, POV Film, a charity training underrepresented creative talent, and Publicis Groupe Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of Publicis Groupe, the world’s largest communication group, created ATP in response to what aspiring creatives and industry professionals say is missing: access, support, and opportunity.

Immersive training, access to award winning teams, and leadership is helping build real skills. Running May 5 to July 31, 15 talented individuals have been taking part in this three-month transformative experience at Publicis and POV's studio offices. Funded by Publicis Groupe Canada and Leo Burnett Black Pencil Fund and developed using POV programme design with the curriculum developed with input from industry experts, the free training includes in-class learning, job shadowing, and project-based activities that will help participants build a valuable skills portfolio to advance in their careers.

“The introduction of the ATP is a vital step towards reshaping the industry to better reflect Canadian diversity,” said Stephanie McRae, head of diversity and inclusion, Publicis Groupe Canada. “By increasing BIPOC representation, we’re not only opening doors for individuals but also enriching the industry’s creative fabric. While many companies are decreasing their D&I efforts, at Publicis Groupe Canada, it continues to be a priority. Creativity is our business, and it will only become more powerful when it’s shaped by diverse voices.”

ATP enables BIPOC creatives (aged 18-30) to develop the skills and social capital they need to thrive in creative careers – an industry that needs their perspectives.

Progress in action: Participants are seeing results

Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, indicating that the programme is giving them access to an industry they once believed was out of reach due to a lack of connections. “The Advertising Training Program helps them develop career skills by equipping them with industry knowledge, networks, and a platform to showcase their talent and value to potential employers. The ATP has opened up new pathways to new possibilities for them.” Said Biju Pappachan.

ATP is inspiring broader industry engagement and support, including Canada’s Store - Canadian Tire.

As part of ATP’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful industry exposure and skills development for emerging creatives, Canadian Tire has extended generous support to the programme. The company partnered with Publicis Groupe Canada to co-create a Pitch Challenge, offering participants the opportunity to work on a real-world business problem and present their ideas to a panel of Canadian Tire marketing professionals. More than 20 Canadian Tire employees contributed their time and expertise -helping craft the brief, mentoring participants, and providing invaluable feedback throughout the process.

In addition to this hands-on collaboration, Canadian Tire is committing a financial contribution to support further training for five participants pursuing careers in Creative Art Direction. This funding will cover the cost of a specialised course in art direction, currently being developed in partnership with post secondary institutions.

Canadian Tire, a longstanding client of Publicis Groupe Canada, continues to demonstrate its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the development of future creative talent through this initiative.

ATP is an industry invitation to Leaders to help shape the future of Canadian creativity.

More than just a training initiative, ATP is a collaborative call to action, demonstrating what’s possible when organisations work together to shape a more inclusive future for the creative industries. It’s an invitation to other industry leaders to join POV & Publicis Groupe Canada in helping to reshape the advertising, media, and communications industry into one that truly mirrors Canadian society now and builds a deeper, more innovative creative workforce for the future. For more information on this initiative, visit: Publicis Groupe Canada LinkedIn page, and POV Film Instagram Page.

