Astro Celebrates 50+ Years of Yogurt and What It Means to Be ‘So Canadian’

​Lactalis Canada's Astro yogurt has been made in Canada since 1972. To celebrate its proud Canadian heritage, Astro believes it's more important than ever to embrace the values that make this country truly special - especially our tradition of welcoming others. Tapping into the true spirit of Canadians, Astro launches a bold new 'So Canadian' campaign that features a uniquely Canadian greeting – 'Welcome, eh!' – on the rooftop of Astro's plant located adjacent to and on the flight path of Pearson International Airport in Toronto. This rooftop mural reflects the kind, warm and inclusive identity that defines this country where everyone is always welcome.

Only available in Canada since 1972, Astro produces high-quality and great tasting yogurt at its Canadian plant in Etobicoke, Ontario. For five decades, Astro has crafted yogurt in the traditional Balkan style at the same plant, using simple ingredients, such as 100% Canadian milk, cream, and cultures. Astro Original Plain 6% M.F. is the #1 selling yogurt in Canada and the brand offers a wide range of nutritious and delicious yogurt made with care, dedication, and 100% Canadian milk.

"Astro has been a staple in Canadian families' refrigerators for over 50 years," said Melisa Bayrav, senior brand manager for Astro at Lactalis Canada. "The 'Welcome, eh!' rooftop mural is a simple but powerful way to celebrate Astro's legacy and what the brand stands for - proudly local and unmistakably Canadian."

In addition to the rooftop message, Astro's 'So Canadian' campaign includes several other initiatives:

Product Packaging : Available in stores now, a limited-edition Canada Day Celebration Pack of Astro Original Plain 6% M.F. is a festive tribute to Astro's Canadian pride and legacy.

: Available in stores now, a limited-edition Canada Day Celebration Pack of Astro Original Plain 6% M.F. is a festive tribute to Astro's Canadian pride and legacy. Out-of-Home Placements : Leading up to Canada Day, out-of-home placements featuring 'So Canadian' slogans such as 'So Canadian, our astrological sign is flannel' are live in major cities and airports across the country.

: Leading up to Canada Day, out-of-home placements featuring 'So Canadian' slogans such as 'So Canadian, our astrological sign is flannel' are live in major cities and airports across the country. Contest : A social media contest that invites Canadians to share what makes Astro 'So Canadian' for a chance to have their tagline featured on the TEC Tower in Sankofa Square (previously Yonge and Dundas Square) in downtown Toronto and win a $500 grocery gift card. The contest was live from May 26 to June 22, 2025, and Canadians could enter through Astro's social handles on Facebook and Instagram.

: A social media contest that invites Canadians to share what makes Astro 'So Canadian' for a chance to have their tagline featured on the TEC Tower in Sankofa Square (previously Yonge and Dundas Square) in downtown Toronto and win a $500 grocery gift card. The contest was live from May 26 to June 22, 2025, and Canadians could enter through Astro's social handles on Facebook and Instagram. Canadian Dictionary : An online resource that breaks down some of the most Canadian Canadianisms like 'shinny' and 'Canadian tuxedo'.

: An online resource that breaks down some of the most Canadian Canadianisms like 'shinny' and 'Canadian tuxedo'. Frontline Employee Celebration: Astro hosts a special celebration for its frontline team members at their Etobicoke, Ontario plant with a special unveiling of the 'Welcome, eh!' rooftop mural, as well as other Canadiana-inspired festivities.

To find out more about Astro's proud Canadian heritage, visit astro.ca/our-story or join the conversation on social using #AstroSoCanadian.

