EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
NERD Productions
Creative Production Studio
London, UK
https://nerd.productions
milana@nerd.productions
+44 (77) 9246 4333
News
Work
Reels
Collections
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Orca Brings Ocean of Creativity to NERD Productions
20/08/2025
Motherland in Adland: Marisa Posadinu
15/08/2025
The Creative Versatility of Sharon Liu
29/07/2025
Motherland in Adland: Davitha Tiller
17/07/2025
A Shared Love of Video Games with Billelis and Luke Preece
16/07/2025
Getting Down and NERDy: Corinne Ladeinde - Experimentation
10/07/2025
Pride, Not Just for Clicks
25/06/2025
Imaginative Director Helen Ratner Joins NERD Productions
23/06/2025
Motherland in Adland: Jennifer Mejia-Ponce
19/06/2025
Prioritising Self Care within the Advertising Industry
29/05/2025
Seeing Things in 2D with Alicja Jasina
22/05/2025
Bringing Relatability to Big Brands with Kyla Philander
20/05/2025
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1