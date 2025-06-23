Imaginative Director Helen Ratner Joins NERD Productions

​NERD Productions has welcomed the talents of the imaginative director Helen Ratner. Her unique and quirky body of work weaves between animation, motion design and art direction, using techniques such as rotoscoping, cel animation and collage. She creates surreal imagery that provides plenty of tantalising humour and whimsical energy, working on incredible projects for the likes of Nike, Instagram and Google as well as working for artists such as FKA Twigs, Steven Aoki and El Afna. Her work comes with a stunning colour pallet that feels like spending time on a tropical beach blending vibrancy and style perfectly.



“Every now and then you meet an artist and you instantly want to collaborate with them, their work fills you with so much inspiration and you get a buzz from just listening to them talk. Helen was one of those artists, her filmography and vivid imagination felt like a perfect fit for NERD and we cannot wait to show you more in the near future” said founder and executive creative producer at NERD Productions.

Helen on joining the NERD roster - “I’m so excited to be joining the team at NERD Productions Company! NERD has been on my radar for years and what initially drew me in was their clear passion for creativity with purpose. Their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability isn’t just talk, it feels deeply woven into everything they do. That kind of integrity really resonates with me and I’m thrilled to be part of a studio that champions talented artists, and cares about the impact their work makes.

"What’s also exciting is the chance to collaborate with such a talented and diverse group of creatives. NERD’s energy feels fresh, open, and full of heart. I love how their approach to production feels like a shared journey instead of a solo mission. I’m looking forward to bringing my own experience into the mix, growing together, and creating work that’s not only visually exciting but also meaningful.”

See more of Helen's work here.