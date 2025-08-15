Motherland in Adland: Marisa Posadinu

Motherhood in advertising has long been an unspoken challenge – a career-defining crossroads where ambition is too often questioned, and support systems fall short. And while the industry has made progress in acknowledging the realities of working parents, tangible change is still slow, leaving many mothers to navigate the journey alone.

In this instalment of Motherland in Adland – the series founded by NERD’s Milana Karaica in partnership with LBB – we hear from Marisa Posadinu, senior support advisor at NABS.

Marisa’s perspective is uniquely dual: both as a working mum herself, and as someone who supports countless parents across the industry. She knows just how tough the juggle can be – and how rare genuine support still is. From her own positive experience at NABS to the difficult stories she hears every day, Marisa shares what true flexibility looks like – and what the industry must do to make it the norm.

I know how tough it can be to be a mum in this industry. That’s because I have the privilege of helping parents across adland in my role as a senior support advisor at NABS. I hear first-hand about the obstacles stopping mums from progressing; about the challenges affecting parents’ mental wellness and ability to thrive at work and at home (because when you have a child, work and home life are more meshed than ever).



Before I write about those challenges and my thoughts on what we can all do to support working mums, I’m going to share my own experience. It’s an experience I’m lucky to have, and I share it because I want everybody to know that it is possible, even simple, to offer working mums the help they need to do well.



NABS is a really fantastic place to become a mum. I had my daughter in 2022, two years after joining the team. I had an inkling that I’d be in safe hands, because there are so many working parents at NABS; come into the office on any day and you’re sure to have a conversation with someone about nursery, school, the holiday juggle… I knew that I’d be met with flexibility and understanding, and I have been.



I communicated with my manager sporadically during my mat leave and this increased in the final few months. I had 10 KIT days, which I used to get up to speed with any changes and get myself back in to ‘work headspace’. I chose to do this: there was no pressure to use my KIT days at all.



When I eventually came back after 13 months, onboarding was great, thanks to empathy and awareness that sleep was still an issue. I was assigned a work buddy who I could turn to with day-to-day questions and had regular 121s with my manager to discuss my transition back into work.



Although I wanted to come back full-time – extortionate childcare costs have placed financial pressure on me and my partner – it soon became apparent that I needed more flexibility. I changed to condensed hours, working my full-time hours across Tuesday to Friday, and two years on I’m still benefiting from this pattern. It allows me to be better organised and focussed while having an extra day with my daughter. And when sick days and doctor’s appointments happen, I can take them with no judgement.



I’m lucky. I know from hearing hundreds of stories that this isn’t the case for all of us.

Mums calling NABS tell me that the juggle isn’t just real, it’s overwhelming. A lack of flexibility and long hours make the demands of the industry unmanageable; many mums will log on after bedtime, exhausted and struggling to keep up. Burnout, stress and anxiety are common as a result, with people calling NABS for urgent emotional support.



It’s even more difficult for parents of children with SEND, who need even more flexibility at work to navigate the system and fight for additional support.

I also hear of mothers being discriminated against by managers, allocating projects, clients and promotional opportunities to those who are ‘unencumbered’ by childcare responsibilities.



Add in the rising costs of childcare to this difficult mix, and it’s no surprise that many mums are looking for roles outside of the industry.



This is a terrible shame, and it can be – and should be – avoided. Mums have so much to contribute to adland, so we all need to work together to keep them with us.

So what do we all need to do?



As an industry, we could create a standardised parental policy, raising the bar to reduce the disparity between organisations and making sure that parents get the support they need across the board.



Support networks, mentorship, coaching and training should all be created and encouraged – and also point parents towards NABS’ resources including our advice line and group workshops.



Managers are key, as we discovered in All Ears, NABS’ community consultation. Equip your managers to have more open and supportive conversations with their teams – our Managers’ Mindsets workshops are a brilliant way to develop these skills.



Flexibility helps to remove stress, support mental wellness and furthers creativity and productivity as a result. Remote working, flexible hours and job sharing are just three solutions here. It’s about output, not presenteeism.



Many people become even more motivated about our careers once we have children. By putting the right structures in place, we can enable them to thrive. Let’s celebrate parenthood as an asset, not a hindrance.

