Bringing Relatability to Big Brands with Kyla Philander

The hardest challenge for most directors is being able to stamp their own authenticity into a project, especially in the world of advertising and big brands. Which can sometimes provide strict creative briefs and tight deadlines that can sometimes limit the director's distinctive voice to be heard through the noise. NERD director Kyla Philander has made a career of crafting relatable and grounded stories while also working with some of the biggest brands on the planet such as Google, Instagram and Volkswagen, to name but a few. Perfectly shaping worlds and narratives brimming with diversity and personality that shines on all screens.

So how does a director juggle working for huge brands, while telling stories that resonate with them and reflect their own identity and background? Well at the core of Kyla’s work it’s focussed on human relationships, tangible and relatable people going by their everyday life with natural performances and subtle but cinematic filmmaking techniques.

Kyla’s ‘Meta Facebook Lite Connected’’ commercial would be a prime example of her human approach to story crafting, the narrative follows various people at different stages of pregnancy and parenthood, capturing the mundane to the sublime, from contractions to the baby's first steps. Relatable moments that the audience will resonate with on an emotional level, well also cleverly capturing the technology of Meta and how it can connect us, as the commercial showcases the various people using Meta to celebrate, communicate and to search for support.

Diversity and inclusion is another key ingredient in Kyla’s filmography that allows them to express universal stories from around the globe that reflect different aspects of society. Their Redbull Uncredited ‘The Origins of Afrobeat’ film invites the audience into the world of Afrobeats informing the viewer into the music genre's origins from the streets of Lagos to Fela Kuti, while showing the importance of dance. Mixing cinematic shots with grounded talking heads. Capturing the spirit of afrobeats and the kinetic passion of the dancers, it’s informative and inspiring and brimming with love.

Kyla’s work portrays people from different races, body types and gender but their work also captures places with the same attention to detail and care. Fully comfortable with shifting between documentary realism and large scale cinematic scope, they utilise every frame to paint a portrait of life. You get a sense of place and vibrancy that many other directors are unable to accomplish. Taking the opportunity to take us to places that aren't often shown in advertising or film, for example their Google Station commercial takes is to the Western Cape of South Africa, Gugulethu a township with a population of 98,468, the entire piece feels like a love letter to the people who call it home.

Raised by mixed-race parents, Kyla was surrounded by different cultures and perspectives that shaped their curiosity for the world. Growing up in a loving and accepting environment, this is reflected in their filmography, showing great empathy and understanding of each other and the world we share.

To see more of Kyla’s outstanding body of work click here.

