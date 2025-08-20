senckađ
Orca Brings Ocean of Creativity to NERD Productions

20/08/2025
9
Share
Animation studio from creative couple Ed and Nelly have previously worked with clients including Netflix, HBO, Disney+, BBC, Sony, Deliveroo, and GQ

NERD Productions has welcomed Orca to the roster, bringing with them a vast ocean of creativity and imaginative wonders. The animation studio fronted by creative couple Ed and Nelly are renowned for producing 2D, 3D, mixed-media and motion graphics. Working with huge clients and brands across the years like Netflix, HBO, Disney+, BBC, Sony, Deliveroo, and GQ. Crafting fantastical stories with rich and colourful characters that leave a lasting impression.

A power couple in every sense, united by their love of telling stories, meeting at the NFTS they would go on to collaborate and create together as a force of nature, operating and mastering the art of 2D, 3d animation, mixed media and motion graphics. Crafting innovative commercials, music videos, short films and documentaries, the pair bring their to every project they touch.

Orca on joining NERD Productions, "We're really delighted to be joining the roster at NERD - we've admired the projects being created there for a while now and are thrilled to be represented by a production company that shares our values and approach to the  work. The ethos of collaboration at NERD is very much in line with ours too, so we're incredibly excited to start making things with them."

“Orca have mastered the art of creating vivid and colourful worlds brimming with charisma and character with a truly whacky and imaginative brand of filmmaking. At NERD Productions we love artists who know how to take their audiences on a journey, so Orca felt like a natural fit for us and we honestly can’t wait to get started. Ed and Nelly are wonderful people who share the same passion for telling distinctive stories as us.” said Milana Karaica, founder and producer of NERD Productions.

Take a dive into Orca’s brilliant body of work here.

