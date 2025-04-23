EDITION
MRM UK
Customer Relationship Agency
London, UK
https://www.mrm.com/
philip.kassapian@mrm.com
+44 (0)207 153 8000
Admiral Appoints MRM UK to Transform CRM Brand Experience
05/06/2025
MRM UK Elevates James Thorley to Executive Creative Director
14/05/2025
Nick Handel Joins MRM UK as CEO
15/04/2025
Creative Marketing: The Magic of Making Things Because We Can with James Thorley
08/02/2024
MRM UK Announces Saatchi & Saatchi Creative Team Hire
21/08/2023
The Truth about New Europe: The End of Europe’s Golden Age?
25/07/2023
The Ad Industry Has the Tools and Skills to Fight Rising Misogyny. So Let’s Step Up
07/03/2023
Work of the Week: 24/02/23
24/02/2023
Your Audience’s Mood Drives Their Purchasing Decisions. Here’s How to Keep Up
19/01/2023
MRM UK Promotes Rikke Wichmann-Bruun to Chief Executive Officer
19/01/2023
Most Read of 2022: 5 Minutes with…
21/12/2022
MRM's Real Vibe-Vent Calendar Captures the UK's 'Vibe' with the Festive Season
01/12/2022
