Admiral Appoints MRM UK to Transform CRM Brand Experience

05/06/2025
171
Share
MRM UK will work on digital and offline car insurance journeys

Admiral, one of the UK’s leading insurance providers, has appointed MRM UK to bring its distinctive brand proposition, 'always looking out for you,' to life through best-in-class CRM designs.

MRM UK will initially focus on both digital and offline car insurance journeys. This includes embedding Admiral’s refreshed brand identity and tone of voice – developed by sister agency McCann Bristol – into every customer touchpoint.

MRM’s global capabilities span CRM, CX, and Creative Commerce, underpinned by data and Martech.

Katie Dulake, head of brand at Admiral, commented, "We’ve invested in a distinctive and modern new identity, and this next step with MRM UK ensures we bring it to life in ways that are relevant, engaging, and valuable to our customers every day."

Carris Wakefield, head of eCRM at Admiral, commented, “Ensuring our customers are at the heart of everything we do is key to our continued success. MRM UK’s work means our approach to communications is customer-first, whilst strengthening the Admiral brand.”

The ultimate goals of the partnership are to enhance customer centricity, drive stronger brand consideration, and boost key metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Lifetime Value (CLV).

James Thorley, executive creative director at MRM UK, added, "Admiral is a fantastic brand with a bold new identity and a clear customer-first ambition. We’re excited to be working together to develop more meaningful experiences that resonate strongly with their customers."

