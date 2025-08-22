Mitsubishi Electric Launches Parallel Potential Empower Female Rugby Players

Every year, rugby loses out on many promising young female players. In a sport that’s still growing, financial rewards and job security can be a gamble – forcing many women to face tough decisions about whether they can carry on their sporting career.​

As an Official Partner of World Rugby and the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Mitsubishi Electric have partnered with MRM UK, a specialised, global marketing agency with deep expertise in customer experience, CRM, and commerce, to launch Parallel Potential. A 360° campaign designed to raise awareness of the challenges that players face and to create genuine opportunities for women to thrive both on and off the pitch.

The launch of 'Parallel Potential' and parallelpotential.com coincides with the opening of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, and the campaign will continue throughout the tournament and beyond. Featuring candid interviews and insights from club and international players, as well as key personnel at World Rugby.

Hans-Joerg Hinkel, general manager, EMEA head of communication and sustainability at Mitsubishi Electric commented, “Mitsubishi Electric is thrilled to be working alongside MRM UK to launch Parallel Potential. This campaign will create genuine opportunities for female players on and off the pitch and help shine a light on the importance of supporting female athletes.

Rugby is a sport that embodies values such as teamwork, dedication, and perseverance, and these are values that resonate strongly with Mitsubishi Electric. They are also skills that lend themselves to careers off the pitch, and through this collaboration, we hope to support women in rugby to see career pathways beyond the field, and to inspire other companies to open more doors for them, too.”

​James Thorley, executive creative director at MRM UK, added, "Parallel Potential comes at a critical time for the women’s game. With the excitement of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, and all the extra media and fan attention that goes with it, we’re thrilled to be helping bring Mitsubishi Electric’s ambition to life – raising awareness of the opportunities for young women to thrive both on and off the pitch – while supporting World Rugby’s wider goal of growing the women’s game.”

For more information, please visit: www.parallelpotential.com.

