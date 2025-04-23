EDITION
Monks Shanghai
Digital Marketing Agency
Shanghai, China
https://www.monks.com/
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
Monks China Partners with MiniMax for Strategic Collaboration
12/06/2025
WildRift 'Mockumentary' Celebrates Poppy’s Debut and Skin Care Launch
04/04/2025
Monks China Launches Outbound Marketing Division
18/12/2024
Meet the Monks Making Moves in Southeast Asia
15/10/2024
Media.Monks China Appoints Ron Lee as Vice President of Growth for Platform and Experience
08/07/2024
Media.Monks China Launches AI-Powered Content Studio
24/06/2024
Ad Astra: Jouke Under the Hood of Creativity
14/02/2024
Media.Monks China Announce Partnership with Baidu
01/11/2023
Electric Vehicle Brand JIDU's Unveils Latest Robocar in the 'Roboverse'
11/04/2023
Media.Monks Goes into the Virtual World for Moxy Hotels Augmented Virtualised Experiences
20/09/2022
