Meet The Monks: Looking Back at the Young Lions 2025 Honourees

As we close out another Cannes Lions season, Monks reflects on yet another year of inspirational creative and talent that came together for the festival. Each year, the Cannes Young Lions competition spotlights the industry’s rising stars and creative minds whose work stands out on a global stage -- reminding us of the true meaning behind the advertising industry’s most anticipated event. In the lead up to the Cannes 2025, Monks from across three regions were recognised as Young Lions, earning Silver Lions in this year’s competition. The Monks team are proud to see such an incredible range of up and coming talent honoured at this year’s Young Lions competition, representing China, Colombia and Canada, with innovators who drove transformative work across design, copywriting and creative direction.

Get to know this year’s Young Lions honourees and discover what inspires their creativity at Monks.

Chen Shang – Senior Art Director at Monks, Canada

As a senior art director, Chen brings fresh eyes and a bold, design-led approach to every project. Driven by the creative tension between what’s possible and what could be, she thrives on reimagining brand moments. “I’m always looking for that edge, that shift that makes something familiar feel fresh again,” she says of her creative process. Chen is especially proud of recently crafting a TV commercial for Chevy to air during the Indy 500—a blend of innovation and legacy that captures the essence of performance for an iconic stage.

Iris Ti – Senior Art Director at Monks, Canada

New at Monks, Iris jumped in headfirst as senior art director, immediately pushing creative boundaries. Drawing inspiration from the quiet, in-between spaces where real life unfolds, Iris channels real life into her work.“The best ideas aren’t forced — they’re found in the small, ordinary moments,” she says. She’s especially proud of her recent work on a TV commercial for Chevy, crafted for the legendary Indy 500 — a story about speed, innovation, and the enduring bond between legacy and the roads we travel every day.

Todd Tao – Art-Based Creative at Monks, China

Todd is an art-based creative partnering closely with designers and copywriters on big campaigns. His creativity is inspired by Chinese public art, especially ground calligraphy practiced in local parks, a fleeting form that echoes themes of memory and transformation. His proudest achievement? The 2024 Curry Brand China Tour, “As an NBA and curry fan myself, I am very excited to be involved in such a brand campaign.”

Nicole Wang – Copy-Based Group Head at Monks, China

Nicole leads copy for a global lifestyle brand, and one of Monks largest accounts in China. She roots her creativity in day-to-day life and local insights. Like Tod, Nicole points to the 2024 Curry Brand China Tour as her proudest achievement: “The theme, ‘Drop the Three’ (敬我三分), and the creative assets really resonated with consumers, generating tremendous buzz on social media.”

Natalia Durán – Junior Copywriter at Monks, Colombia

Natalia is a junior copywriter with a passion for making brands feel fresh and entertaining. For Natalia, boredom breeds creativity, “I’m always looking for innovative ways to solve tensions and entertain people through brands.” She’s proud to have contributed to Nu’s ‘Always On’ campaign, a tireless effort to keep the brand top-of-mind every day.

Camilo Belalcazar – Junior Art Director at Monks, Colombia

As junior art director, Camilo finds beauty in the everyday, drawing ideas from the streets of his city, its people, stories and contrasts. His creative process is driven by a knack for seeing the world with fresh eyes, capturing details that often go unnoticed by others. Reflecting on a recent nationwide campaign inviting Colombians to join Nu, he shares,“Seeing my work out in the streets, knowing it has helped people break free from financial complexity, has been one of the most exciting and rewarding experiences so far.”

With honourees spanning three continents and multiple disciplines, this Young Lions cohort reflects the creative ambition and global vision at the heart of Monks. Congratulations to all six—here’s to shaping the industry’s future.

