Monks Names Danny Lee Managing Director, Monks Greater China

​Monks, the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc, has named Danny Lee as managing director, Monks Greater China, effective immediately.



In this role, Danny will work closely with Dixi Chern, general manager of Monks Shanghai, to drive Monks Greater China’s growth, elevating its creative innovation and deepening client partnerships, as empowered by AI and technology. The agency forges ahead in one of the world’s most vibrant and fast-evolving markets.



A visionary leader in brand and marketing, Danny brings a wealth of experience across Greater China, the UK, and the Asia-Pacific region, with a distinguished record of driving transformative integrated communications, pioneering brand evolution, and unlocking new markets for some of the world’s most influential brands, including Nike and WPP Group agencies.



“China is a powerhouse of cultural energy and digital innovation. I’m honoured to lead Monks Greater China at such a pivotal moment,” said Danny Lee, managing director, Monks Greater China. “I look forward to working with our team and partners to build brands that shape culture, inspire action, and grow business - backed by Monks’ global capabilities and digital-first DNA.”



Prior to joining Monks, Danny served as chief brand officer at Bosideng, where he helped modernise one of China’s most iconic apparel brands through brand transformation and global repositioning. He also held the role of marketing director at Nike Greater China, leading multi-category brand management and market-defining campaigns that reinforced Nike’s leadership in the region. Earlier in his career, Lee held senior positions at WPP agencies including Ogilvy, Wunderman, and Mindshare, advising Fortune 500 clients on digital transformation and brand innovation.



“Danny is a proven leader with deep brand expertise and a sharp instinct for aligning strategy with cultural momentum. His appointment underscores our ongoing commitment to investing in top-tier talent and delivering long-term client value - not only in this critical market, but across the broader APAC region. I’d also like to recognise Rogier Bikker for his entrepreneurial leadership and the strong foundation he built for Monks in Greater China. With Lee now at the helm, we’re poised to accelerate the next phase of our growth journey in the region.” said Kenny Griffiths, EVP, Monks APAC.



As part of its global strategy to help brands succeed in a fast-evolving digital economy, Monks continues to deepen its investment in the Greater China market - delivering integrated solutions across content, data and digital media, and technology to drive measurable impact and long-term growth for clients.

