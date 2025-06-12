senckađ
Monks China Partners with MiniMax for Strategic Collaboration

12/06/2025
33
Share
Partnership will give Monks China and its clients early access to cutting-edge creative tools and AI models

Monks, the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc., has announced its strategic collaboration with the leading pioneer of LLM, MiniMax, focused on the China market. MiniMax has developed proprietary multi-modal models across video, text, and music generation. This innovative solution is poised to revolutionise the creative content industry, unlocking new possibilities and empowering content creators to bring their visions to life.

Through this collaboration, Monks China and its clients will gain early access to state-of-the-art creative tools and AI models. This collaboration will enable the creation of unprecedented content, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, allowing us to produce what we’ve Always Imagined.

"We are thrilled for this strategic collaboration with MiniMax," said Rogier Bikker, managing director of Monks Greater China. " MiniMax ’s latest flagship video model and Hailuo AI provides our clients with unbeatable quality in AI video generation. This collaboration not only grants us early access to MiniMax's ground breaking products but also opens the door to the invaluable expertise of the MiniMax team. We’re excited to see the incredible potential this partnership unlocks for us and our clients!"

“We are excited to partner with Monks, a leader in digital-first advertising and a pioneer in ground breaking technologies like AI. We believe that working closely with forward-thinking industry leaders like Monks is the key to driving productive and responsible AI innovations that empower creativity and enhance industry productivity. Together, we aim to advance the boundaries of AI in media and advertising, delivering transformative solutions for clients in Greater China.’’ says Ms.Yun, co-founder and COO of MiniMax.

This collaboration will enhance Monks' content generation and creative workflows, streamline internal operations, and expand creative opportunities for their partners. Ultimately, it will deliver substantial time savings for both Monks and its clients.

