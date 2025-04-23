EDITION
Monks Milano
Digital Production Agency
Milan, Italy
https://www.monks.com/
Amplifon Appoints S4 Capital’s Monks to Support Its Global Brand Marketing
20/05/2025
Monks’ New EMEA EVP Wants to Make Life Easier for Marketers
18/02/2025
Pierfrancesco Favino Blends Innovation and Authenticity for BMW's Electric Era
09/12/2024
Xiaomi Helps You Upgrade Your Lifestyle and Leave Behind the Old You for Black Friday
18/11/2024
Mundys and Monks Milan Team up with Band Barkee Bay to Combine Music, Travel and Sustainability
07/08/2024
Menswear Brand Zegna's Immersive Web Experience Celebrates Italian Luxury and Sustainability
22/04/2024
Media.Monks Milan Joins BMW Italy and AC Milan to Support Diversity and Social Inclusion
05/03/2024
Ad Astra: Jouke Under the Hood of Creativity
14/02/2024
Sephora Uses AI to Open Up Discussion on Phenomenon of Victim Blaming
28/11/2023
Composer Hans Zimmer Brings the Magic of BMW IconicSounds Electric to Life
10/02/2023
