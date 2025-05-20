senckađ
Amplifon Appoints S4 Capital’s Monks to Support Its Global Brand Marketing

20/05/2025
Amidst a fragmented marketing landscape and marketers’ need for ecosystem innovation, Monks will support Amplifon in creating a centre of excellence delivering at speed and scale

Amplifon, the world leader in hearing services and solutions, is partnering with Monks, the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital, to orchestrate a worldwide consistent creative approach. As its BTL Agency of Record and Orchestration Partner, Monks will support building a dedicated, world-class content at scale model, helping to bridge global and local market teams, optimising quality, efficiency and consistency with high quality production and creative ideation.

Monks’ scalable assets production model will operate out of the company’s central command center of excellence based in Milan, and includes local satellites in key markets, enabling creative, linguistic, and cultural nuances to be addressed in each individual country. The model will allow Amplifon to realise the potential of hyper-personalisation at scale, set up to capture the further opportunities inherent in every channel, community, customer and conversation.

Juanita Draude, EVP EMEA at Monks, said, “The current marketing landscape is in need of a new vision and ecosystem that consolidates and connects the best in class talent with the right technology - resulting in creating the best customer experience through speed, quality and cost reductions. This is what we set out to do together with Amplifon, and we look forward to bringing value and intelligence to the marketing organisation and our partnership.”

Giuseppe Azzone, managing director of Monks Italy, added, “We’re excited to bring this new approach to Amplifon, allowing further global consistency and scalability. Orchestrating marketing to flow from a center of excellence out of Milan and connections to local brand satellites, together we’ll build foundations for a multi-dimensional brand that will find new ways to connect everyday and everywhere with its consumers.”

Amplifon will partner with Monks, covering Amplifon’s central hub and global markets, including The United States, Canada, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and The Netherlands.

