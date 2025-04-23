EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Mocean
Advertising Agency
Los Angeles, USA
https://www.moceanla.com/
Hello@MOCEANLA.com
+1 310 481 0808
News
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Jared Sapolin Joins MOCEAN as VP and Creative Director of Theatrical
23/06/2025
MOCEAN Hires Ryan Bucci as Head of Creative, Brand & Social
18/06/2025
The Winners of the 2025 ADDYs Los Angeles Have Been Announced
26/03/2025
Mocean Appoints Anders Rostad as Executive Creative Director of Design
05/03/2025
Setting the Commercial Production Agenda for 2024
19/01/2024
5 Things Pam Postrel Has Learned from 35 Years in Advertising
12/12/2023
MOCEAN Appoints New Gaming Exec Heidi Netzley as Vice President, Client Partnerships
11/12/2023
MOCEAN Appoints Denise Wong as Chief Operating Officer
05/10/2023
The Art of Account Management: For Alyson Fishbein, It’s Palpable Excitement
14/09/2023
How Barbie Changed Marketing Forever
25/08/2023
MOCEAN Launches New Design and Branding Studio +MODE with Two Key Executive Hires
18/04/2023
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1