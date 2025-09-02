Toyota’s NFL Gameday Giveaways Go Big with Brock Purdy’s Favorite Sequoia

​Toyota North America is back for its third season as the official automotive partner of the NFL, launching its most ambitious commitment yet to deliver unrivalled fan excitement, community impact and unforgettable cultural moments from pre-season fantasy drafts through Super Bowl LX.

The brand’s 'All In. All Season.' campaign efforts will focus on community impact through regional and national flag football support for nearly a quarter million youth players, plus weekly chances for fans to win big prizes highlighted by a first-ever chance to win Brock Purdy’s favourite Toyota Sequoia Capstone signed by the quarterback.

“NFL fans know the season is full of surprises — but they can count on us to bring excitement to them every week while investing in the future of football through supporting the next generation,” said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications at Toyota. “From gifting a truck signed by Brock Purdy to the glow-in-the-dark showdown at Super Bowl LX to our commitment to NFL Flag, Toyota is showing up for fans all season and for seasons to come.”

Brock’s Favourite Sequoia Headlines Toyota Gameday Giveaways

Fan favourite program Toyota Gameday Giveaways returns bigger after a breakout inaugural year. Throughout the entire season, from kick off through Super Bowl LX, up to 1,500 fans will win exclusive prizes by playing along in real time. During every 'Sunday Night Football' game – and special NBC and Peacock broadcasts like NFL Kickoff and Wild Card playoffs – fans can visit Toyota.com/NFL to take on game-day challenges, such as predicting a second-half rushing or receiving touchdown. If their pick hits, they are entered for a chance to win.

Weekly challenge prompts will occur throughout the season, highlighted on select 'Sunday Night Football' broadcasts in partnership with NBC Sports and the NFL. Among this season’s big prizes: Brock Purdy’s favourite Toyota Sequoia Capstone, complete with a photo of the San Francisco quarterback with the vehicle and his signature on the dashboard.

“I’ve driven Toyota trucks my whole career, so seeing the brand’s all-in commitment to fans is what I would expect, but handing over my go-to Sequoia keys to a prize winner is pretty wild when you think about it,” said Brock Purdy. “I’ll make sure to leave my mark for whoever wins it – literally, on the dashboard – and take a photo!”

Backing NFL FLAG and Lighting Up the Game

Toyota’s belief that football grows communities has driven its support of more than 300,000 youth NFL FLAG players nationwide through sponsorships.

Capping the season-long support, the one-of-a-kind Toyota Glow Up Classic returns – a black-light flag football showdown set for the week of Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area. Youth players will take the field under UV lights in glowing jerseys and gear for a can’t-miss spectacle. After the big game, Toyota will leave a lasting community mark by elevating a youth field, giving kids an improved place to play long after the Super Bowl stage leaves the Bay Area.

Spokesperson Eli Manning commented that, “At every level, football brings together teammates and communities. Even though it’s America’s number one sport, we still have more work to do to get more people playing this great game. Toyota’s support of NFL Flag, the NFL Player of the Year program and the creation of the Glow Up Classic are allowing future superstars the chance to shine.”

Toyota’s programs to grow communities and engage fans will be demonstrated with an advertising campaign that includes all of their Team Toyota athletes.

'All In' Marketing Efforts

“Few things rally people together and strengthen communities quite like football. This season, we’re all in on getting more kids on the field through NFL Flag, giving fans more ways to engage every week, and creating cultural moments that move as fast as the game itself,” said Dedra.

Fans can see Team Toyota’s athletes – Brock, Eli, Michael Pittman Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Puka Nacua, Jordan Love and Christian Gonzalez – gathered together in three key spots throughout the season, including the debut anthem spot called 'All In.'

'All In' captures how emotions rise and fall throughout the season. However, throughout it all, Toyota joins the fans whose commitment endures. From hopeful Sundays in September to the gritty days of December, Toyota is impacting communities and empowering future superstars. The spot will premiere during the NFL Kickoff game on September 4 on NBC between Philadelphia and Dallas.

For more on Toyota season-long experiences, visit Toyota.com/NFL.​

