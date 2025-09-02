senckađ
VML Retains Agency of Record for Great Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

The win marks the beginning of VML's ninth year partnering with the GMCVB

VML has been successful in its retention of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Account of Record (AOR) and organic social media responsibilities. This win marks the beginning of VML's ninth year partnering with the GMCVB, solidifying a long-standing and successful relationship.

The decision followed a rigorous six-month, two-phased Request for Proposal (RFP) process. VML participated in a comprehensive evaluation that included a detailed written submission and a compelling in-person presentation showcasing the agency's strategic vision, creative capabilities, and deep understanding of the Miami and Miami Beach tourism landscape.

The pitch was spearheaded by the VML Miami office, leveraging the team's local expertise and passion for the region. The agency demonstrated a clear understanding of the GMCVB's goals and presented innovative strategies to further elevate Miami and Miami Beach as premier global destinations.

“VML has proven time and again to be a true extension of our team. Their deep understanding of Miami and Miami Beach, paired with their creativity and digital expertise, has been instrumental in shaping how our destination is experienced globally. As we embark on this next chapter together, we are confident that VML’s partnership will continue to elevate our brand, inspire travellers, and drive meaningful economic impact for our community,” said Gisela Marti, senior vice president of marketing and tourism, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the GMCVB and are honoured to be entrusted with both the AOR and organic social media responsibilities," said Eric Campbell, NA, CEO, VML. "This win is a testament to the strength of our relationship, our team's dedication, and our ability to deliver impactful results. We are excited to continue working alongside the GMCVB to drive tourism and economic growth in Miami and Miami Beach."

Credits
