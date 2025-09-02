Cristiano Ronaldo Lives His Best Life in Saudi Tourism Authority Spot

With world-class artists, deep cultural experiences, and cutting-edge entertainment, Saudi Arabia elevates events to new standards. Sports is another powerful driver at the heart of this dynamic – anchoring Saudi Arabia’s events strategy and serving as a central pillar not just for tourism, but for the country’s broader vision.



Saudi Arabia now boasts a world-class football league, hosts spectacular boxing matches, features one of the most iconic circuits on the Formula 1 calendar, organises prestigious tennis tournaments, and holds major e-sports championships - among many other exceptional sporting events.



Saudi Arabia has also become home to a global sports icon: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since his arrival, Ronaldo and his family have embraced the country, its people, and its culture.

He has witnessed the emergence of a new era in Saudi sports, marked by the intensity of its events and the passion of its fans.

“What is wonderful when you ask a world class football player as Cristiano Ronaldo to speak about sports in Saudi Arabia, is that he sees things that normal people don’t see, he is an observer from the inside, someone with the authenticity of a true champion.” said Bertille Toledano, BETC president.



The Saudi Tourism Authority, in collaboration with BETC, presents 'The Power of Events', a new global campaign directed by Sam Walker (HENRY) and staring football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who presents us the many extraordinary sports events and destinations in Saudi.

The story highlights the deep connection between Ronaldo’s career, the vibrant sports scene in Saudi Arabia, and the many incredible destinations and events the country has to offer.



The closing line, “I came for football, I stayed for more,” reflects the endless possibilities Saudi Arabia offers - both in sports and beyond.



The campaign will launch in September, airing across major European cities through film, print, and digital media.

