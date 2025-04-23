EDITION
Miroma Group
Advertising Agency
London, UK
http://www.miromagroup.com
gemma.slavin@miroma.com
+44 (0)207 287 3333
Miroma Names Jean-Philippe Amos Chief Growth Officer for EMEA
20/05/2025
Mx Location, Miroma’s OOH Specialist, Names Susie McAvoy as First UK Managing Director
14/11/2024
Miroma Group Launches Power Entertainment Agency, Multiple
22/07/2024
Ali MacCallum Named Managing Director of Miroma Founders Network
10/05/2024
Privacy Trends: The Impact on Digital Marketing
22/11/2023
Miroma Group and Founders Forum Group Launch Marketing Services Joint Venture Miroma Founders Network
13/11/2023
Crunchyroll Hands PR Brief to Miroma Group’s Way To Blue
21/06/2023
Idris Elba and Marc Boyan Partner to Launch Global Marketing and Content Business, SillyFace
15/06/2023
Miroma Group Appoints Rahul Chopra as Chief Strategy Officer
08/06/2023
Miroma Group Acquires Majority Holding in Gary Neville’s Content Company, Buzz16
06/02/2023
