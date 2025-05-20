Miroma Names Jean-Philippe Amos Chief Growth Officer for EMEA

​Miroma Group has appointed Jean-Philippe Amos as chief growth officer for EMEA as the group looks to further strengthen its presence in the global marketing and advertising space.



Jean-Philippe, who joins from Mediabridge where he was global head of brand partnerships, will identify new and organic growth opportunities that speak to Miroma’s expertise, particularly for clients across the sports, entertainment and luxury sectors.



Prior to joining Miroma, Jean-Philippe has held a series of high profile roles in the international adtech, media and partnership marketing industry, including as founder of boutique partnerships agency CSE Networks, SVP strategic partnerships EMEA at WME IMG and VP at Fox International Channels in France.



Bringing more than two decades of Industry experience, he will report to Miroma COO Paul Summers, and will be based out of Paris.



Jean-Philippe Amos said, “From Moscow to New York, facing challenges, launching and building new business has been the backbone of my career, so to have the opportunity to pursue that approach at Miroma, driving a more physical presence on the continent, is something I couldn’t turn down.”



“I have a passion, energy and drive for disruption and building businesses, which are principles that sit at the core of Miroma Group. Coupled with my expertise in many of the same spaces as Miroma’s network - be it fashion, luxury, sports or entertainment - overseeing the growth of the Group across its verticals is the perfect next challenge.”



Paul Summers, COO of Miroma Group, said, “Jean-Philippe is a rare breed, equal parts strategist and entrepreneur. His track record of building meaningful partnerships across entertainment, sport, and luxury is world-class, and exactly what we need as we enter our next phase of growth. His global mindset and deep industry expertise will be instrumental in scaling Miroma’s impact across EMEA and beyond.”



