MX Location Appoints WPP’s Zoe Marden to Lead Investment

23/07/2025
MX Location, Miroma’s specialist out-of-home agency, has appointed WPP’sZoe Marden as head of investment and delivery.

In the newly created role, Zoe will lead the agency’s investment strategy and oversee end-to-end campaign execution – ensuring commercial performance, operational excellence and the delivery of measurable outcomes for clients.

She joins from GroupM OOH, where she was joint head of trading and investment, and brings over two decades of valued experience to the role.

Reporting to managing director Susie McAvoy, Zoe will also help further elevate MX’s data, tech and programmatic solutions in market.

Susie McAvoy, managing director, MX Location, said, “Zoe’s appointment is a pivotal step in strengthening MX’s senior leadership that underpins our brand and performance proposition. She brings extensive commercial expertise and a proven ability in driving real value for clients – exactly what we need to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients as we scale our offering.”

Zoe Marden, head of investment and delivery, said, “I’ve always been excited by the depth of opportunity that out-of-home offers, and I’m thrilled to join an agency that shares that same passion for the medium’s potential. Susie’s energy and vision for growth – paired with the breadth and dynamism of the Miroma Group – made this an unmissable opportunity.”

“I’m proud of the investment results I’ve delivered for clients over the years, and I’m looking forward to building strong partnerships across MX’s portfolio to accelerate growth and deliver impact.”

