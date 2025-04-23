EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
The Mill Seoul
Post Production
Seoul, South Korea
https://www.themill.com/
inquiries@themill.com
(+86) (21) 62820088
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Only Mac Keeps Up with Gen-Z Creators in Apple's First Mac Campaign in China
29/07/2024
PSP Production Showcases Traditional Korean Dance for the Genesis G70
10/05/2024
Dive into the Cinematic Universe of League of Legends with Mercedes-Benz
18/10/2023
Work of the Week: 01/09/23
31/08/2023
bibiGoGoGo! Korea's Largest Food Brand Launches Global Campaign with an Infectious Ear Worm
28/08/2023
Global VFX Studio The Mill Launches New Studio in Seoul, South Korea
09/11/2022
A New Era for Colour at the Mill with a Series of Heavyweight Hires and Promotions
21/07/2022
LBB and MPC Release Exciting New Research on the Advertising Value of Mascots & Characters
22/09/2021
GEICO’s Gecko: How Sprinkling Humanity on Insurance Created America’s Favourite Advertising Icon
22/09/2021
Samsung’s Ostrich: How The Most Awarded Character in Advertising Changed Samsung’s Fortunes
22/09/2021
O2’s Bubl: How One Little Robot Captured Consumers’ Imaginations and Became a Viral TikTok Star Overnight
22/09/2021
John Lewis's Monty the Penguin: “I Think CGI Was the Only Way to Do This”
22/09/2021
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1