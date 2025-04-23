EDITION
Mercado McCann
Advertising Agency
Buenos Aires, Argentina
http://www.mercadomccann.com/
mercadomccann@gmail.com
+(54) 11 2150 4500
Mercado McCann and Bank Galicia Reunite Iconic Couple with Teaser-Fuelled Campaign
09/06/2025
This Campaign Launches the First Instruction Manual for a Football
05/12/2024
Watch the 42 Ads on The Immortal Awards 2024 Global Shortlist
04/12/2024
The Immortal Awards LATAM Jury Selects 7 Projects as Finalists
27/11/2024
Camila Potap and Santiago Albé, New Creative Directors of McCann Market
25/11/2024
Mercado McCann's Hotel La Argentina Wins Best of Show in New York Festivals
17/07/2024
Cannes Contenders: McCann Worldgroup's '24 Competitors
12/06/2024
Argentinian Sports Channel TyC Sports Helps a Hotel Earn Its 3rd Star
22/12/2023
Futlove and CONMEBOL Unveil a New Way of Celebrating
10/11/2023
Mercado McCann Pays Tribute to the Late Pelé in Spot for South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL
31/12/2022
Work of the Week: 02/12/22
02/12/2022
Meat Brand Paladini's Cold Cuts Supplement Panini's World Cup Sticker Shortage
29/11/2022
