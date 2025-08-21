senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
argentinacine, YPF and Mercado McCann Drop a Bold Love Letter to Argentina’s Powerhouse

21/08/2025
The new spot, produced by argentinacine and directed by Pucho Mentasti, celebrates YPF’s achievements and its vision for the future

argentinacine has premiered a new spot ‘If I Tell You’, created in collaboration with YPF and Mercado McCann.

The new spot, produced by argentinacine and directed by Pucho Mentasti, celebrates YPF’s achievements and its vision for the future, showcasing how the Argentine company has risen to stand alongside the world’s top players.

A little over a year ago, YPF set out to reposition its brand under the claim YPF Energía Argentina with campaigns designed to highlight the quality of its products. Those first steps quickly paid off, leading to resounding success: YPF has become a company with the strength and results to compete globally. Today, it is not only considered World Class but also recognised as the most valued brand among Argentines.

From Mercado McCann, the team shared, “It’s clear we are not alone in the world, and that this world is becoming increasingly competitive. That’s why it’s so important that the admiration we sometimes feel when looking abroad, we also feel when looking within.”

Credits
v2.25.1