Mercado McCann and Bank Galicia Reunite Iconic Couple with Teaser-Fuelled Campaign

​Mercado McCann has unveiled a new campaign for Galicia and a reunion seven years in the making.

The campaign kicked off with an enigmatic teaser on entertainment shows, hinting at the return of a famous couple. It will continue with various pieces across social media, influencers, and points of sale.

This couple consistently remains in people's minds, as evidenced by every brand study. It's great when that perception occasionally becomes tangible.

"When the agency and client are a couple in themselves, everything is easier," commented both the agency and the client.

"We have a very successful campaign with the 'Ratón Pérez' [Tooth Fairy], and today Galicia holds the top-of-mind position in its category. We know the secret to this success is to continue building differentiation and brand attribution," said Juliana Uva, brand content manager for the brand.

"What we don't know is how the Tooth Fairy will react to all of this... So, for the first time, a company's marketing efforts might see two campaigns at odds," stated Mercado McCann.

