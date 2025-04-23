senckađ
Member Companies
Landia Mexico

Production Company

Mexico City, Mexico
https://www.landia.com
luciana@landia.com
+52 55 1713 8280
Tecate Launches the First Ever Floating Bar in the Gulf of Mexico
06/05/2025
Landia Mexico Unveiled as #1 Production Company in LATAM on Little Black Book's League Table of Creativity 2024
26/03/2025
VML and Landia Top Mexican Rankings on League Table of Creativity 2024
18/03/2025
The Moment I Fell in Love With Film
14/02/2025
4 Projects Receive Highest Honour as The Immortal Awards Announces 2024 Winners
08/01/2025
3 Wins for Latin America at 2024 Immortal Awards
08/01/2025
With Uber Eats You Can Order Almost, Almost Anything Checo Pérez Sells
04/12/2024
Watch the 42 Ads on The Immortal Awards 2024 Global Shortlist
04/12/2024
Inside the Jury Room: 7 LATAM Finalists Will Compete on the Global Stage
03/12/2024
The Immortal Awards LATAM Jury Selects 7 Projects as Finalists
27/11/2024
The Secret Sauce for an Authentic Film Lucas Shannon
25/07/2024
Work of the Week: 05/04/24
05/04/2024
