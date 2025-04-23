EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Landia
Production Company
Buenos Aires, Argentina
http://landia.com
luciana@landia.com
+54911 4526 3286
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Bold Movistar Campaign Tackles Teen Online Gambling
19/03/2025
ISLA and POSTER Top Argentinian Rankings on League Table of Creativity 2024
18/03/2025
The Collaborative Art of Filmmaking
04/03/2025
Landia Signs Director Olivia Lang
05/07/2024
International Olympic Committee's Uplifting Film Captures the Magic of Sport
26/06/2024
World ID Helps the Other Leo Messi Prove His Humanity
06/05/2024
Calm and Chaos Collide in Powerful Film from Heroes Charity
02/05/2024
Arroz Super Unleashes Ecuadorian Frenzy as They Seek Out 20 Winning Grains of Rice
03/04/2024
Director Alexis Gómez and FUD Celebrate Intimate Moments for Hispanic Heritage Month
27/03/2024
Netflix and Isla Spotlight “Netflix and Chill” to Celebrate the New Releases of February
26/02/2024
The Directors: Manu Mazzaro
07/12/2023
This Argentinian Energy Company Pays Tribute to Football Star Lionel Messi
04/12/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1