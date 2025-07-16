Fernet Branca Campaign Is an Ode to Unique Friendships of Argentinians

On Friendship Day, Fernet Branca and Zurda present 'Conquerors,' its first creative collaboration. A campaign that doesn't aim to explain what we are, but to celebrate it: our intensity, our codes, and that inexplicable boldness that makes us a unique version of the world.



Because yes: Argentina is in fashion. And it’s no coincidence. Music, football, and other stars have put us in the global spotlight. But what truly wins over others is the way we live. The soul we put into every encounter, every goal, every drink among friends.



Javier Saez, regional marketing manager for the Southern Cone at Fernet Branca / Brancamenta, explains “At Fernet Branca, we want Argentinians to feel proud of those authentic connections that define us - those born from nothing that make you feel part of something bigger. At the same time, we want to show the world that our way of relating, this mix of humanity, closeness, and good vibes, is something worth sharing. Because sometimes, to fully appreciate what’s ours, you have to see it from outside, and that’s when everything becomes truly unique.”

For her part, Sofia Donadio, business director at Zurda, comments, “Argentinians are passionate about showing the world who we are and what makes us unique. With Fernet Branca, telling that story was even more perfect. This campaign speaks about our essence, what defines us, and what we want everyone to see. But the best part is that we worked on it as a team, and the final result is a testament to what we can achieve when we partner with a brand that’s not afraid to reach for the stars.”

Lucas Frigerio and Ivana Paricollo, Zurda’s creative duo, add, “We can’t say for sure, but it wouldn’t surprise us if friendship was an Argentine invention. That very unique way of living it - surprising foreigners when they come here or when we go out into the world - is something to be proud of. That’s what we wanted to represent - and also pay tribute to - in this new Branca campaign.”



'Conquerors' marks the beginning of a relationship between Branca and Zurda that promises to continue adding creativity, authenticity, and humour. A campaign that, with irony and pride, shows how we are perceived from the outside… and why, even if they don’t understand us, they love us all the same. Because when an Argentine appears, the tone changes, the rhythm shifts… and everything becomes a little more epic.



Produced by Landia and directed by Tomás Quartino, this piece dives into that mystery that is us - our way of living friendship, of having unspoken codes, and of turning chaos into something heart warming.



With this campaign, Fernet-Branca and Zurda celebrate pride in being what we are: conquerors without a map or strategy, but with something the world cannot resist.



Because we are not a passing trend. We are Argentina’s version of the world. And now that the world is watching us, we toast to continuing to be this way: indiscernible, intense, and absolutely one-of-a-kind.

