LA/PAC
Production Company
Paris, France
http://pac.fr/
contact@pac.fr
+33(0)1 56 69 65 00
Work of the Week: 20/06/25
20/06/2025
A New Legend Is Born in Peugeot's Slick GTI Campaign
19/06/2025
Alice Fassi on Parodying the Mythical Mean Girl for Joy Crookes’ ‘Carmen’
17/06/2025
Decathlon Campaign Makes the Thrill of Sports Affordable
12/06/2025
Tom Grennan Battles the Chaos in Surreal 'Full Attention' Video
09/06/2025
Joy Crookes Offers a Bold Take on Confidence and Beauty in 'Carmen' Video
28/05/2025
Blondshell Takes a Deep Dive into Emotions in 'Event of a Fire' Music Video
14/05/2025
Sustainable Production Needs Surgery, Not a Band-Aid
23/04/2025
Exposing Gen Z’s Deadly Distracted Driving Habit in Powerful PSA
02/04/2025
LA/PAC Welcomes Director Emily Maye
01/04/2025
Empress 1908 Gin Brings a Splash of Colour in Cinematic Spot
27/02/2025
Hélène Ségol Tips for a Smooth Production
12/02/2025
