Tom Grennan Battles the Chaos in Surreal 'Full Attention' Video

In 'Full Attention,' Tom Grennan is caught in a visually striking, surreal narrative where reality seems to fold in on itself. The video opens with Tom pressed against a punching bag bearing his own name—an image that quickly becomes symbolic of his mental and emotional entrapment. From there, he’s thrown into a fast-paced, looping journey through a series of disorienting, claustrophobic spaces: dimly lit hallways, mirrored rooms, trapdoors, and dreamlike corridors that appear to repeat or reset just as he thinks he’s escaping.

The camera work is deliberately fluid and dizzying—spinning, zooming, and gliding through transitions that defy logic. One moment he’s falling; the next, he’s running; then he’s back in the same place, again and again. The repetition, heightened by clever visual tricks and seamless edits, creates a sense of mounting frustration and inner chaos, echoing the track’s themes of distraction and the struggle to stay grounded.

Despite the madness, Tom's performance remains magnetic. His expressions shift from confusion to determination as the narrative builds toward a climactic moment of release. When he finally breaks free of the loop, it’s not just a physical escape—it’s emotional catharsis. That breakthrough reflects the song’s central message: tuning out the noise, pushing through the pressure, and regaining a sense of clarity and control.

Visually inventive and emotionally charged, the video balances stylised technical execution with a deeply relatable metaphor about mental overload and the human need for focus in a chaotic world.

​AB/CD/CD is the Paris-based creative duo behind the video. The pair—Camille Dauteuille and Clément Dozier—have been collaborating since around 2009, merging backgrounds in graphic design, MTV-inspired imagery, and musical performance to craft distinctive visuals .

They broke onto the scene with Lily Allen’s 'Fuck You' video, and since then have worked with artists like Breakbot, Kavinsky, Franz Ferdinand, Dermot Kennedy, and Cat Burns—as well as shooting commercials for brands like Samsung, Decathlon, YSL, and Mastercard.

Their style is marked by in-camera effects, bold camera transitions, and conceptual storytelling that balances technical mastery with emotional resonance

