Creative in association with Gear Seven
A New Legend Is Born in Peugeot's Slick GTI Campaign

19/06/2025
Campaign from directing duo duo AB/CD/CD and LA\PAC captures the heritage and legendary pleasure of the GTI

Reconnecting with the brand’s sporting heritage and reviving the legendary driving pleasure of the GTI through a trilogy of formats, Peugeot has launched its fast-motion short film, documentary, and action movie.

This campaign, directed by the creative duo AB/CD/CD and produced by LA\PAC for Peugeot, was conceived as a three-act rollout:

The first phase - a teaser released in early June - offers fleeting glimpses of the new GTI’s silhouette through a sequence of hyper-fast, fast-motion shots. With the tagline 'Ready to catch the legend', it sparks curiosity and imagination, but keeps the mystery intact.

The second communication pillar focuses on passionate GTI drivers through a fully documentary-style approach.

Each subject shares their personal love story with the GTI: a father’s legacy, the meticulous restoration of a run-down GTI, the memory of a first kiss, a childhood obsession sparked by the iconic 'bomber' ad, or the dusty adrenaline-fuelled confessions of a Dakar rally legend. The emotional through-line - spoken and visual - is clear: this car was built for the road, but also to become part of personal and collective history. AB/CD/CD capture the raw authenticity of these fans while crafting visually refined imagery.

Finally, the reveal takes place on the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit with a 'Hall of Fame' gathering of more than 40 Peugeot 205 GTIs.

Driven by collectors and Peugeot legends from across Europe, the cars form a guard of honour to welcome the all-new electric GTI E-208 at dusk, heralding its future.

In a more cinematic and advertising-driven narrative, AB/CD/CD build tension and scale as they follow the E-208 GTI racing through straightaways and curves with precision - each bend revealing more of its sculpted form. It electrifies the legend, like a torch passed from one generation to the next, as the headlights of the old GTIs dim to pass on the spotlight. The GTI is back - this time, electric.

With versatility across formats - from fast-motion teaser, to heartfelt documentary, to high-performance film - AB/CD/CD deliver an authentic, distinctive, and visually striking trilogy, celebrating a French passion, its legacy, and its future.

