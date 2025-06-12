Decathlon Campaign Makes the Thrill of Sports Affordable

DECATHLON celebrates the power of sports and reaffirms the affordability of its products in its new brand campaign.



In its latest campaign created by BETC PARIS, DECATHLON reaffirms its commitment to making sports affordable to all, while highlighting the emotional richness that its products provide. Through three films and five visuals, the brand pays tribute to those unique moments in life that only sports can offer.



As a key player in the daily lives of French people, DECATHLON has always been committed to placing sports at the heart of society. This positioning is reflected in its range of innovative and sustainable products, designed for all levels of practice, at the best value for money.

Built around the strategic positioning 'Prices that offer so much more,' this campaign embodies a human and popular vision of sports. Each product becomes the starting point for a sincere and universal life story: a table tennis racket can boost a child's self-esteem, hiking boots can revive the 20-year-old spirit of a 70-year-old, and a mountain bike can symbolise the freedom of a teenager.

With this new message, DECATHLON reaffirms its mission: to enable everyone to experience great emotions through sports.

"Through sports, we are convinced that Decathlon has a real role to play in everyone's development. This role forces us to make sure that price is not a barrier. For this campaign, we wanted to capture real moments in life, such as integration into a group or personal reconstruction: universal scenes and the most authentic positive emotions possible," emphasises Nicolas Mignot, director of external communications at DECATHLON FRANCE.

“How can we not be proud to convey the message that sports is accessible to everyone? Our mission was to show how these affordable prices are the source of great values and defining moments in our lives. With its high-quality products at fair prices, Decathlon plays a truly unique role in sport,” emphasises Mehdi Benali, managing director at BETC PARIS.

Rolled out in 30“ and 20” versions in this new communication launched by a TV & VOL campaign, according to a media plan developed by Havas Media, the three films in this saga will be broadcasted starting June 13th.



The outdoor campaign will roll out starting June 18th throughout France.

