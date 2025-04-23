EDITION
Juice
Animation
Shanghai, China
https://j.studio/
a.watras@j.studio
+86 135 0167 9741
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
In the Director's Chair: Michał Misiński, Juice in Tokyo
26/06/2025
Pringles Embraces Humour and Cultural Flair in Cross-Continental Spots
04/06/2025
Science Now and Juice Join Poland’s Creative Team for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai
12/05/2025
Juice Looks at a Year of VFX Work with 2025 Annual Reel
23/04/2025
Riches at the End of the Rainbow: Colour Grading with Depth and Dynamism
10/04/2025
Juice and Eric Will Bring Futuristic Flair to Beloved Seasonal Tradition in Marjan’s 2025 Ramadan Campaign
21/03/2025
PUMA Redefines the Game with ‘Go Wild’ Campaign
20/03/2025
Juice Powers the Visuals for Riyadh Season’s Boxing Promo
05/02/2025
The Directors: Michał Misiński
27/01/2025
Tsukiji Memory: A One-Man Production Exploring the Lengths of AI Possibilities
20/01/2025
Ritter Sport’s Don Schoko the Sloth Encourages You to ‘Start Your Love Affair with the Square'
10/12/2024
Juice VFX and Director Eric Will Deliver New Fiery Bear Brand Spot For Nestle And Ogilvy Indonesia
21/11/2024
