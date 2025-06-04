senckađ
Pringles Embraces Humour and Cultural Flair in Cross-Continental Spots

04/06/2025
Ogilvy, Hogarth, 116 Pictures, and Juice join forces to deliver a culturally rich, VFX-fuelled campaign directed by Oren Kaplan

Ogilvy and Hogarth Singapore joins forces with 116 Pictures international production company and Juice visual effects powerhouse to roll out a bold global campaign for iconic snack brand Pringles. Directed by Oren Kaplan, the campaign humorously taps into cultural nuances across multiple regions, including Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Embracing the brand’s playful personality, the campaign faced unique production hurdles, notably the complexities of remotely casting comedic talent across diverse markets. Director Oren Kaplan met these challenges, capturing authentic comedic moments from talent based in Dubai, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Australia.

The Bangkok-based production took advantage of Thailand's renowned creative talent pool, leveraging meticulous set builds and exceptional art direction to bring Pringles’ vibrant and quirky vision to life.

In post-production, Juice elevated the creative execution by developing immersive CG environments and visual effects tailored to amplify each spot's humour and appeal. Tasked with delivering over 127 film versions for various digital platforms and regional audiences.

Since its launch, the campaign has rapidly resonated with global audiences, generating millions of views and significantly boosting engagement across all targeted regions. The success highlights the impactful creative collaboration between Juice and 116 Pictures.

Gordon Westman, executive producer at 116 Pictures, commented, “This campaign was truly special, embracing humour and cultural nuances across multiple regions was a complex but rewarding challenge. The approach in casting and production allowed us to authentically resonate with diverse audiences, resulting in a campaign we're proud to share globally.”

Juice's head of production Maciek Gołębiowski emphasised the creative challenges and scope of the VFX work, “Working with Oren was great, his vision and flexibility made the creative process smooth from start to finish. Having a director who truly understands VFX is always a blast on the job and it was fun overall, with plenty of set extensions, digital crowds, and those playful flying chips that drive the campaign’s comic narrative. We also streamlined the adaptation of cuts for mobile formats with AI, ensuring sharp detail and humor intact.”

