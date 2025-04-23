EDITION
Johnny Foreigner
Freelance Directors Agent
London, UK
https://johnnyforeigner.tv/
info@johnnyforeigner.tv
+44 (0)7785 351153
Director Andy Saunders Returns to Johnny Foreigner
12/06/2025
Johnny Foreigner Signs Gabriella Kingsley for UK Commercial Representation
06/05/2025
The Directors: MarySue Masson
13/12/2024
Fortune Favours the Fearless as Johnny Foreigner Signs Dave Meinert
12/12/2024
Director and Photographer Dean Freeman Signs to Johnny Foreigner
05/12/2024
Is It Funny Though?
15/11/2024
Join This Whimsical Journey to Explore the Many Meanings of the Word ‘Gold’
13/11/2024
Slim Jim Lands at Johnny Foreigner
07/11/2024
Director Caswell Coggins Adds His Magic to 'Wizards of Baking' Teaser
25/10/2024
They Shoot Old Farts, Don’t They?
25/10/2024
Johnny Foreigner Signs MarySue Masson
15/10/2024
Vinnie Jones, Sky Bet and British Heart Foundation Educate Football Fans on CPR
06/09/2024
