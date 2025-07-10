Ruud Gullit Reflects on Legendary Status for eChampions League

Football icon Ruud Gullit takes centre stage in the latest cinematic campaign from creative agency Whisper, developed for EA Sports’ eChampions League. The film explores the essence of legacy and the making of a legend, drawing a powerful parallel between the world of elite football and the competitive passion of esports.

To help bring the creative vision to life, Whisper enlisted the expertise of director Adam Wells. Collaborating closely with teams from both the agency and EA, Adam played a pivotal role in shaping the concept and executing the production. The shoot took place in a studio in Amsterdam, where Ruud delivered a standout performance—despite having limited time on set.

“Ruud Gullit was a total pro,” said Adam. “He was fun, enthusiastic, and incredibly generous with his time and energy. He brought a real sense of authenticity and gravitas to the project, which made all the difference.”

The film blends high-end visuals with Ruud's unmistakable charisma, celebrating both his legendary status and the rising stars of the eChampions League. With a tone that balances inspiration and excitement, the campaign sets the stage for another electrifying season of esports competition.

Let the games begin.​