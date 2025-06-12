Multi disciplined director, Andy Saunders, returns to Johnny Foreigner for freelance representation.



Andy’s journey has taken an unexpected and inspiring path - from flying planes to becoming an award-winning commercials director. His versatility across genres has resulted in an impressive and diverse body of work, encompassing humour, beauty, performance, and honest, compelling storytelling. Despite the range, his work is united by a signature style that reflects both his deep passion and remarkable talent - no matter the brief.



Food became a defining genre for Andy, one that truly showcases his exceptional eye for detail. Whether it’s a drip, a drop, a fold or a slice, he navigates the technical demands and subtle nuances of food filmmaking with ease, consistently bringing beautiful, mouth-watering visuals to life on screen.



Born in Yorkshire - often fondly referred to as God’s Own Country - Andy began his career in stills photography. It was there he honed his sharp visual instinct and discovered a love for storytelling through the lens, which naturally transitioned into the world of television.



In addition to directing, Andy is also an accomplished storyboard artist and colourist, often grading his own work to maintain complete creative control and consistency across each project.



His commercial credits include work for major brands such as BBC, Bentley Motors, Co-op, Ragu, Versace, DHL, and Nestlé. He has also directed award-winning campaigns for Asda and Aldi. Andy has just finished writing his first comedy series and is hoping to get it into production next year.



Johnny Foreigner founder/MD, Olivia Hirschberg comments, "We’re excited to welcome Andy back to the team - I always feel flattered when a Director returns to us. Known for his dynamic camera work, striking visuals, and standout performances across genres, we’re looking forward to picking up right where we left off and sharing his talent with our clients.."



See more from Andy here.

