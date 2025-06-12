senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Director Andy Saunders Returns to Johnny Foreigner

12/06/2025
39
Share
Andy, who has worked with brands including BBC, Bentley Motors, Co-op, Ragu, Versace, DHL, and Nestlé returns for freelance representation

Multi disciplined director, Andy Saunders, returns to Johnny Foreigner for freelance representation.

Andy’s journey has taken an unexpected and inspiring path - from flying planes to becoming an award-winning commercials director. His versatility across genres has resulted in an impressive and diverse body of work, encompassing humour, beauty, performance, and honest, compelling storytelling. Despite the range, his work is united by a signature style that reflects both his deep passion and remarkable talent - no matter the brief.

Food became a defining genre for Andy, one that truly showcases his exceptional eye for detail. Whether it’s a drip, a drop, a fold or a slice, he navigates the technical demands and subtle nuances of food filmmaking with ease, consistently bringing beautiful, mouth-watering visuals to life on screen.

Born in Yorkshire - often fondly referred to as God’s Own Country - Andy began his career in stills photography. It was there he honed his sharp visual instinct and discovered a love for storytelling through the lens, which naturally transitioned into the world of television.

In addition to directing, Andy is also an accomplished storyboard artist and colourist, often grading his own work to maintain complete creative control and consistency across each project.

His commercial credits include work for major brands such as BBC, Bentley Motors, Co-op, Ragu, Versace, DHL, and Nestlé. He has also directed award-winning campaigns for Asda and Aldi. Andy has just finished writing his first comedy series and is hoping to get it into production next year.

Johnny Foreigner founder/MD, Olivia Hirschberg  comments, "We’re excited to welcome Andy back to the team - I always feel flattered when a Director returns to us. Known for his dynamic camera work, striking visuals, and standout performances across genres, we’re looking forward to picking up right where we left off and sharing his talent with our clients.."

See more from Andy here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Johnny Foreigner
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Johnny Foreigner
Pick Up scene
Who's the Daddy
13/12/2024
Tangfastic Rugby Pitch
Haribo
13/12/2024
Period Drama
Flo
13/12/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1